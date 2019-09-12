Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Aecom (ACM) Holding; Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Stake

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 102.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 39,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 77,505 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 38,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 793,073 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 6,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $876,000, down from 10,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $153.44. About 621,864 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.07% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sivik Glob Health Ltd Liability has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 140,932 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 1,768 shares. Nuance Ltd Liability Company owns 288,539 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.16% or 1.08 million shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 36,330 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Company holds 34,612 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 240 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.02% or 11,690 shares. 190,403 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Tdam Usa holds 8,925 shares. 1.09 million were reported by Wells Fargo And Com Mn.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.42 million for 16.82 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,453 shares to 20,850 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Cna Financial reported 53,459 shares stake. Mcmillion Cap Management Incorporated owns 68,544 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 150 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 476,919 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 10,970 shares. Pzena Inv Management Limited accumulated 2.75 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Weiss Multi reported 0.06% stake. Aqr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 16,196 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 22.38M shares. Malaga Cove Capital stated it has 25,638 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 44,944 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

