Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Swift Run Capital Management Has Increased Position in Comcast (CMCSA)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 562 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93 million, up from 13,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillhouse Limited holds 31,782 shares. 855 were accumulated by Parkside Savings Bank Tru. Zweig holds 22,263 shares. Summit Financial Strategies invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adage Capital Prns Gp Ltd Co has 501,183 shares. 142 were reported by Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Inc. Cypress Asset Tx stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 19,548 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited invested in 201,485 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 5.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthquest Corporation has 586 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Newbrook Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 29,758 shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 814 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 2.25% or 11,682 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 1 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 8,394 shares to 7,251 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,002 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amazon Stock Has a China problem – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.