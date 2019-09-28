Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Upped Rignet (RNET) Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Increased Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 13,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 297,098 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.87M, up from 283,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 238,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 746,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, up from 508,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 22,813 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga Rech & Invest holds 6,489 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.3% stake. Stewart And Patten Communications Ltd Liability Company holds 43,241 shares. Massachusetts-based Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 8.00 million shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 27,047 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Main Street Rech Lc invested in 0.11% or 11,176 shares. 1.38M were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Lp. Towercrest Cap stated it has 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 92,010 shares. Hilton Cap Llc holds 4,140 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wallace Management Incorporated invested in 8,336 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited owns 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.81% stake.

