Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Boosted Cme Group (CME) Position; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Private Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 10,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 24,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, down from 35,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 262,081 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 7,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 68,303 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 60,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 1.18M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 23/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: SLIDE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO NEW LOWS PRESSURED BY TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,225 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc Un (NYSE:CHGG) by 123,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 616,506 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins has 17,796 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp reported 97,871 shares. 2,380 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Hbk Investments LP owns 29,371 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kepos Cap Lp holds 0.37% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Co Llc has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cap Guardian reported 0.95% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 43,039 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Manhattan reported 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 18,085 are held by Burns J W And New York. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 495,960 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 29,524 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated reported 215 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Savant Cap Limited Com invested in 648 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.59% or 5,714 shares. Cornerstone Inc has 561,600 shares. Bailard invested in 1,678 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Burgundy Asset Limited invested in 2.41% or 228,686 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.19% or 3,264 shares. Hemenway Trust Llc accumulated 0.08% or 475 shares. Clark Cap Management Gp Inc invested in 0.41% or 16,923 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 3,700 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company. Allstate Corp stated it has 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 256,752 shares to 337,550 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wideopenwest Inc by 41,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc.

