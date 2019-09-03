Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Autozone (AZO) Stake; Prudential Finl (PRU) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 550.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 16,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 19,507 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.02 million shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 733 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 2,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1102.83. About 162,655 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities(Xlu) (XLU) by 117,456 shares to 982,948 shares, valued at $57.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financi(Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Spdr(Xle (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 138 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.09% or 3,792 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 210 shares. Advisor Prtnrs holds 0.15% or 1,138 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 1,718 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Burney invested in 17,044 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1 shares. Shellback LP owns 18,000 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs invested in 713 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 408,746 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 6,444 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.04% or 9,526 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Co has 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cornerstone Advsr reported 2.36% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

