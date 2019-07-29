Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Raised Chevron New (CVX) Stake; As Allstate (ALL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Btc Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 6,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,856 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 58,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.83. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 699.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 6,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,434 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $124.29. About 3.44M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 7,405 shares to 190,326 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Spdr(Xle (XLE) by 20,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares(Tip Us) (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Company invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7,644 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability. Diversified holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 34,422 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund holds 607,100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Ltd reported 740 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.13% or 3,145 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Company owns 2,613 shares. Farmers Bancshares invested in 2.84% or 42,281 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Inc has invested 2.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 537,822 shares. 1,450 were accumulated by Barnett And Incorporated. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 114,199 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9.61 million shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 75,616 shares. Martin Tn invested in 0.64% or 17,116 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 32,436 shares to 47,520 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,988 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc holds 0.11% or 8,058 shares in its portfolio. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund holds 6,600 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 1,505 shares. 2,862 are held by Girard Prns Limited. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 144,875 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc owns 7,173 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rdl Fincl Inc accumulated 3,257 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 1.59 million shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 28,076 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 177,843 shares in its portfolio. 5,508 are owned by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 564,501 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.