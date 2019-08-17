Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Raised Newell Brands (NWL) Stake; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shares Declined, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 2.59M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Sell Waddington Group to Novolex; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints four of Carl Icahn’s nominees to its board; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL); 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to Investment-Grade Rating; 11/04/2018 – NWL: STARBOARD COULD HAVE REACHED OUT TO MGMT TO ASK QUESTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.72M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 16.79 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

