Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Newell Brands (NWL) Holding; Btim Holding In Cerner (CERN) Was Has Upped

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company's stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 1.46 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500.

Btim Corp increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 35,250 shares as the company's stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 65,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 860,718 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 1,024 shares to 45,497 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (NYSE:HAE) by 32,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,592 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 62,193 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 8,201 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America accumulated 0.01% or 932 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% stake. Smith Moore accumulated 8,256 shares. Pension Ser owns 346,377 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 67,870 shares. Scharf Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 602,430 shares. Franklin Resource Inc reported 177,553 shares stake. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Management Ks has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cibc Asset Management owns 44,938 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 314,330 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 7,124 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,510 shares, and cut its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).