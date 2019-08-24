Holder Provident Trust Co Boosted Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW) Holding; Roof Eidam & Maycock Position in International Business Machs (IBM) Increased as Share Price Rose

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 158.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 6,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,377 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 4,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 649,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 4.08M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.31M, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Schwab Charles Cp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 8.50M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 was made by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fin Inc accumulated 0.07% or 646,664 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 59,718 shares. Jnba invested in 0.43% or 46,940 shares. Echo Street Cap Limited Company holds 1.52M shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership has 15.39M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.1% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 158,366 shares. 230,782 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny accumulated 46,816 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Llc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.07% or 426,504 shares. Btim holds 7,430 shares. Meridian Management accumulated 1.96% or 92,400 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.42% or 23,890 shares. 559 were accumulated by Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust. 54.04M are held by State Street Corp.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,477 shares to 16,555 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,635 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).