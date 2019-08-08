Holder Provident Investment Management Upped Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stake; Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake Raised by Truenorth Inc

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 267,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 979,021 shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1471.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 12,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 13,731 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.17. About 1.74 million shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,315 shares to 892 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 113,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,113 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Lc invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Northern Tru Corporation has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability holds 441,497 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 14,380 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 74 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 13,328 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 12,362 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 22,428 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 367,201 shares stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.09% or 9,622 shares. 5,112 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Dupont Capital Management Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Marco Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 0.46% or 20,667 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited has 150,000 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 594,382 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 17,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset owns 1,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 32,820 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Com, New York-based fund reported 770,283 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 37,837 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 444,688 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 280,778 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 494,942 shares. Bamco Ny reported 0.01% stake. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,735 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 8,482 shares. Pnc Services Group holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 94,500 shares to 98,500 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,697 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).