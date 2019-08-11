Holder Provident Investment Management Has Upped Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Boosted Position by $7.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 72,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 967,917 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.36M, up from 895,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 413,292 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 74,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 638,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36M, up from 563,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 682,711 shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,599 shares to 282,137 shares, valued at $33.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,662 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,270 shares to 227,450 shares, valued at $55.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 198,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,845 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).