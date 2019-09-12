Holder Prospector Partners Boosted Hanover Ins Group (THG) Position; Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Office Depot (ODP) Stake as Shares Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 2.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 444,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.645. About 4.98M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 127,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.37M, up from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.97. About 169,643 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank accumulated 525,960 shares. Virtu accumulated 73,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 569,840 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 363,895 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 3.14M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 178,852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 7.68M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 541,281 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc invested in 1.16M shares. 3.79M are owned by Prudential. Coatue Management Limited Liability holds 627,099 shares. Piedmont Inv holds 0% or 17,807 shares. 39,661 were accumulated by Group One Trading Lp. 611,549 are owned by Citigroup Inc.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $77.40 million for 2.94 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Haverford Tru Com has 0.01% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 535 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 47,900 shares to 284,800 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,300 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).