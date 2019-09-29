Holder Profit Investment Management Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; As At & T (T) Share Value Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Has Boosted Holding by $329,769

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in At & T Inc. (T) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 9,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 457,833 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.34M, up from 447,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in At & T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 6,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.89% or 2.24M shares. 60,106 were accumulated by Kistler. Provise Group holds 48,763 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa has 297,573 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability Corporation, Louisiana-based fund reported 450,580 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 1.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,789 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Wills Finance Gru, Virginia-based fund reported 41,823 shares. Becker Mgmt invested in 250,857 shares. Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 12,650 shares. Rothschild Asset Us accumulated 3,084 shares or 0% of the stock. 37,621 are held by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Shine Inv Advisory has 5,141 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 997,298 shares. Eastern National Bank invested in 181,892 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $135.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,938 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 10,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 48,497 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Narwhal Capital owns 100,204 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital holds 0.01% or 49,429 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bender Robert And Associate holds 0.22% or 13,582 shares. Cullen Capital Ltd has invested 2.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Usca Ria Limited Com has invested 4.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 1.12% or 2.96 million shares. Horrell Management reported 49,216 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schulhoff & Company reported 1.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 909,484 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Investment Advisors has invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Premier Asset Limited Co has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

