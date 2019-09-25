Holder Private Trust Co Lifted Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Boltwood Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $597,683

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 4.04M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 120.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, up from 3,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.53M shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Llc holds 1,092 shares. New York-based Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Carroll Financial Inc owns 145 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% or 23,297 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 235,950 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 165,498 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 24,702 shares. Bessemer Grp has 0.36% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 876,651 shares. Westpac accumulated 9,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Bartlett Co Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 998 shares. 48,767 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 223,800 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6,863 shares to 5,932 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,828 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. U S Glob Investors invested in 0.29% or 6,742 shares. Virtu Fincl Llc has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Indexiq Advisors Lc invested in 0.15% or 59,120 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 66,838 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 325,660 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited. Holderness Investments Com reported 0.3% stake. Compton Inc Ri owns 5,178 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 178 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 16,973 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Williams Jones & Assoc Lc has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 6,136 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 34,800 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,642 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.27 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.