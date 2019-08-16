Holder Private Capital Advisors Raised Raytheon Company (RTN) Position; Tableau Software (DATA) Share Value Rose While Partner Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $539,877

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 8,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.52. About 1.31 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Inc stated it has 2,135 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 6,046 shares. South State Corp invested 0.68% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc reported 14,166 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,442 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorporation has 0.8% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 88,407 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 54,908 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aureus Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.08% or 3,441 shares. Delta Asset Tn invested in 0.02% or 893 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 84,087 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 139 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 307,313 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 13,410 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.16% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 22,937 shares. 6,704 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 13,039 shares. Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 48,530 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 15,255 are held by Castleark Management Ltd Company. 318,389 are owned by Merian Global (Uk) Ltd. Altimeter Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 3.27M shares or 14.24% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 136,805 shares. Coatue Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.48% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 189,260 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares to 19,030 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.