Holder Principal Financial Group Boosted Smith A O (AOS) Stake; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Boosted Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) as Market Valuation Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 11,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 995,732 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.82 million, up from 984,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 1.25M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 6,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 215,288 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 209,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 1.70M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8. JONES PAUL W sold 20,000 shares worth $980,000.