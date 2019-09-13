Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Raised Mercury Sys (MRCY) Stake; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Birinyi Associates Cut Its Holding by $422,050

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, down from 13,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $291.64. About 243,517 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 11,196 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Adj EBITDA growth stalling, while FCF was negative in the qtr, driving the LTM FCF down to a multi-year low. Delta at multi-year high; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 34,073 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Civeo Corp Cda by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.31M shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile has invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Morgan Stanley accumulated 333,254 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0.02% or 111,456 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,645 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 6,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Columbus Circle Investors reported 20,346 shares. 102,413 were reported by Prudential. Fifth Third National Bank reported 1,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,040 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 1.76 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 6,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny holds 0.02% or 16,682 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercury Systems Announces Acquisitions of The Athena Group and Syntonic Microwave – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercury Systems Receives $3.9M Contract to Prepare Next Generation Airborne Radar Processing Subsystems for Production – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,150 shares to 1,650 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85,000 were reported by Miura Global Mngmt Limited Liability. Clark Cap Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 1,926 shares stake. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Optimum Advsrs has 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,925 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Llc owns 153,078 shares. Dragoneer Gp Ltd holds 67,605 shares. Baltimore invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bluestein R H stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 82,985 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Proshare Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 309,836 shares. Sumitomo Life Company stated it has 12,103 shares. Orrstown Svcs invested in 50 shares. 8.17 million were reported by Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 8,094 shares. 1,471 were reported by Brown Advisory Ltd Com.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LATAM Streaming Space Heats Up With Amazon Prime in Brazil – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Aggressive Entrance Into The Subscription Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.72M for 69.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.