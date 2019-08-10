Holder Portolan Capital Management Lifted Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stake; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Veracyte (VCYT) as Share Value Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 10,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 294,318 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, up from 283,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 239,559 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 809,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 465,572 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $56,479 activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc. by 48,582 shares to 175,537 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. by 91,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,588 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. JONES EVAN/ FA sold $1.53M worth of stock or 75,000 shares.