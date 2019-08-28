Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding; Dt Investment Partners Has Raised Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Stake by $685,188; Share Price Declined

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 2.51 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 686,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 4.39M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.93 million, up from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.87B market cap company. It closed at $45.79 lastly. It is down 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Lost the 7-Nanometer Battle, But INTC Stock Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Intel CEO Talks Apple Deal, China In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Drops On Mixed Quarter, Analysts Weigh In – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Janney Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 9,641 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.86 million shares. Epoch Invest Prtn Inc invested in 0.51% or 2.15M shares. Beacon Gru reported 169,738 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 249,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Management holds 150,018 shares. Natl Pension Service has invested 0.94% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc has 1.49% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma accumulated 0.1% or 11,462 shares. Johnson Financial Group holds 0.59% or 124,551 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Group Inc reported 0.53% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited stated it has 0.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Platinum Mngmt Limited stated it has 4.39M shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 35,180 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $104.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 24,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,498 shares, and cut its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.13% or 230,921 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 7,149 shares stake. 35,521 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Delaware holds 80,570 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Stanley invested in 0.35% or 17,137 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 5,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 4,250 shares. Atria Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,559 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corporation Nj holds 1.38% or 21,500 shares. 43,834 were accumulated by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 93,359 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.15% or 370,519 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $498,873 activity.