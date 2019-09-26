Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Raised Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Sarasin & Partners Llp Lowered Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $2.89 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 5,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 437,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.81 million, down from 443,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $580.25. About 32,552 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 24,462 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 17,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $124.45. About 951,456 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19,552 shares to 537,457 shares, valued at $61.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $325.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 6,921 shares to 227,424 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 49,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,785 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

