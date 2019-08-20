Holder Plancorp Has Raised Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding; Fir Tree Has Lowered Position in Mohawk Inds (MHK) by $46.91 Million as Stock Price Declined

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 153,422 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 372,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 677,520 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 334,667 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $189.75 million for 10.76 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

