Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Boosted Mastercard Class A (MA) Stake; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Cut Fedex (FDX) Holding as Valuation Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 190,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 2,167 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $356,000, down from 193,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 3.26M shares traded or 31.76% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $270.95. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc by 320,000 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.