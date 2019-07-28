Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Upped Carnival (CCL) Position; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder American International Group Has Lowered Its Stake

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 2,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66 million, down from 79,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 144,344 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.31 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 72,933 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 20.83M shares. Motco has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Amer Grp Inc accumulated 134,778 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 65,275 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives has 66,030 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma holds 0% or 23,107 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 40,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waters Parkerson And Co Lc invested 2.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Neuberger Berman holds 0.11% or 1.73M shares. Investment Advisors reported 21,310 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 57,123 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 20,807 shares. Hightower Limited Com owns 2,239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12,300 are owned by Bard Assoc. Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 83,601 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The New York-based Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Epoch Investment Prtn Inc reported 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 42 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 49,083 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 0.03% or 3,146 shares. Praesidium Management Com Limited Liability holds 8.2% or 603,931 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 13,886 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 89,361 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).