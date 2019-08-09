Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Marathon Capital Management Lifted Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding by $958,170

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 4,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,594 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 7.10M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 46,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 23,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 6.03M shares traded or 168.06% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

