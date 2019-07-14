Holder Pier Capital Increased Granite Construction (GVA) Stake; As Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Shares Declined, Hartline Investment Raised by $440,682 Its Holding

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 1,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,752 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 171,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 306,245 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73,587 shares to 154,132 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 119,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,265 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 7,562 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Co reported 10,250 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0% or 100,333 shares. 31,698 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 39,874 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 8,429 shares. Moreover, Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Swiss Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 85,400 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 326,565 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 16,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 855 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tygh Management has invested 0.94% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Granite’s New Water and Mineral Services Group Awarded $22.5 Million in Sewer Rehabilitation Projects in Canada – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Sales Ratios – GuruFocus.com” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 06, 2018.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. 9,330 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $1.87 million were sold by BONVANIE RENE. $8.65M worth of stock was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. 7,500 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $1.68 million were sold by Klarich Lee.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru accumulated 2,475 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Com owns 913 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 50,169 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 12,684 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al accumulated 10,334 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 256,542 shares or 4.28% of their US portfolio. Crosslink Cap Inc holds 7.22% or 119,998 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 28,297 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 105,768 shares. 1,750 were accumulated by Marco Management Ltd. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 15 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).