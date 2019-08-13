Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Jefferies Group Has Boosted Holding in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 526.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 60,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 71,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 11,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 446,896 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 2.97M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,222 shares to 30,405 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,609 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 134 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors has invested 0.03% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Macquarie Group accumulated 0.05% or 513,835 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp reported 13,816 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 523,160 shares. 58,778 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 18,596 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications, Japan-based fund reported 28,685 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 546,020 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Co holds 400 shares. 74,481 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 34,177 shares.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:TXRH – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Texas Roadhouse’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) 147% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Roadhouse And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse Second Quarter Results: Slow and Steady – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2018.