Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position; Capital One Finl (COF) Market Value Declined While Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $365,850

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 60.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 203,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 542,661 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.74M, up from 339,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 77,109 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, down from 81,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Tyson Continues Plant-Based Meat Investments – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Online banks to take bigger share of US deposit market: Evercore – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See the largest banks in Houston in 2019 â€” and which gained, lost market share – Houston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 98,810 shares to 164,917 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 1.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 143,900 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 564 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp holds 0.21% or 100,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.36% or 2.61 million shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fund Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 12,500 shares. Investors owns 37.32M shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 1,824 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.41% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Jpmorgan Chase reported 12.01 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Meritage Port reported 36,708 shares stake. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc reported 3,726 shares stake. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management holds 2.37% or 66,487 shares. Ls Inv Limited Company holds 0.11% or 20,260 shares.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.98 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hourglass Capital Lc has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Intact Investment Management owns 11,100 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 7,022 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 57,417 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 35,471 shares. 5,008 are owned by Opus Limited. Ifrah Fincl Serv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). British Columbia Invest Management Corp accumulated 59,835 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 25 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 823,733 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,339 shares. Finemark Financial Bank And Trust invested in 75,144 shares. Fernwood Management Llc stated it has 0.35% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 34,763 shares to 242,254 shares, valued at $28.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 96,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,568 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).