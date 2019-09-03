Holder Petroleum & Resources Has Lifted Nucor (NUE) Stake; Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Springbok Capital Management Has Upped by $4.55 Million Its Holding

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 726.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 79,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 90,900 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 2.18M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 134.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 90,500 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 312,971 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.06% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Spc has 0.32% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 3,746 shares. Washington Fincl Bank holds 1,206 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 59,411 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). British Columbia Investment stated it has 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 3.92 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 1.43 million shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Llc owns 327,648 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Chevy Chase Trust has 290,329 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Regions Corp reported 39,146 shares stake. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability owns 58,153 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 59,900 shares to 416,235 shares, valued at $22.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 48,625 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp reported 172,666 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 55,515 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 96,608 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cincinnati Corporation stated it has 2.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 2.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 126,365 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc invested in 0.44% or 49,210 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 16,217 are owned by Quantum. Schulhoff & Co holds 14,070 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 234 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 27,128 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 19,620 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt stated it has 750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Is Becoming More Attractive – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Qualcomm (QCOM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.