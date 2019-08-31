Holder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Raised United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Marlowe Partners LP Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 946,204 shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 401,561 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.74% or 328,984 shares. Private Advsr holds 34,775 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Johnson Finance Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 6,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 11,000 shares. New England Research And Management reported 0.88% stake. Wafra invested in 76,805 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.01% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 39,624 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 11,120 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 70,000 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn has 0.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2.53 million shares.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares to 9.32 million shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 2.69% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quantum Cap Mngmt owns 8,762 shares. California-based Private Ocean Limited Com has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 38,700 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability owns 120,859 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Com holds 1.73% or 250,068 shares in its portfolio. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 65,297 shares. 384,985 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company. Commerce Financial Bank holds 0.41% or 269,072 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.38% or 1.92 million shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Llc owns 20,875 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 38,231 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 62,361 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

