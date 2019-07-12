Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Position; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Value Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosted Stake by $1.33 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $379.5. About 4.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, up from 206,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 2.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 12,256 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors invested in 0.08% or 171,664 shares. 150,725 are owned by Edgar Lomax Va. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 155,420 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 279,088 are held by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp. Com Of Virginia Va has 3,685 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 698,791 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Haverford Trust invested in 0.02% or 10,919 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1,325 shares. Tennessee-based Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.91% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Old Republic Interest accumulated 268,000 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested in 6,446 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 29,234 shares to 54,336 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81M shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. XIE BING also sold $2.21 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. On Friday, January 25 BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 26,963 shares. $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A. Van Haren Julie had sold 3,953 shares worth $402,732 on Friday, January 25. 7,800 shares were sold by Kozanian Hagop H, worth $785,791 on Wednesday, January 30. 9,270 shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M, worth $936,455 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 550 shares. 7,093 are held by Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Centre Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,720 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 689,000 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 835 shares. Amarillo Savings Bank owns 9,887 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.26% or 196,920 shares. 403,669 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Limited Liability. Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,600 shares. Hong Kong-based Tybourne Cap Mgmt (Hk) Limited has invested 5.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 6,967 shares. 23,100 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 242 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. The insider Sweeney Anne M sold 7,607 shares worth $2.74M.