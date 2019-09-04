Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Raised Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Holder Delta Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 8,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 207,270 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.94M, down from 215,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 2.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 31,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 397,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.36M, up from 366,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 467,537 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.80 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET) by 152,847 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $19.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,716 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity. Stice Travis D. had bought 4,186 shares worth $399,968 on Friday, August 9.

