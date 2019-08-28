Holder Perceptive Advisors Upped Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Holding; Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Cut Holding by $4.86 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 33,128 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 231,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 454,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, down from 685,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 99,966 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 15,868 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 43,070 shares. 1,527 are held by Ameritas Partners. D E Shaw And reported 43,157 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 40,000 shares. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Blackrock Inc owns 1.72M shares. 24,110 are held by Invesco Limited. Knott David M holds 83,607 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 31,900 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 84,017 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 104,195 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 389,291 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Citigroup owns 7,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

