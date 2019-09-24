Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Boosted Thermo Fisher Scient (TMO) Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Boston Family Office Has Lifted Its Stake

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 112% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 6,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 11,539 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40M, up from 5,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $272.31. About 2.81M shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scient (TMO) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,470 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 4,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scient for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $284.95. About 1.22M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $18.60 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.39% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Schafer Cullen invested in 0.07% or 20,763 shares. North American Management has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 54,508 shares. 911 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 60 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.2% or 2,000 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.24% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc accumulated 70,494 shares. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Liability Company owns 139,699 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 30,997 shares. Contravisory Mgmt has 1.98% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 17,439 shares. Eastern Bancorporation reported 1,704 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.94% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,687 shares to 105,490 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,331 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).