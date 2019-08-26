Holder Penn Capital Management Co Increased Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Holding; Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Tci Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 19,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% . The hedge fund held 136,180 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 116,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Innophos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 8,528 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $14.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.5. About 1.86M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON

More notable recent Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Innophos (IPHS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Innophos to Host Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on August 6 – Stockhouse” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Innophos to Host First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on April 30 – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Innophos Holdings, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,913 shares to 7,095 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 44,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,297 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IPHS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 24,919 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 248,575 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 29,814 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 9,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com reported 15,212 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 30,054 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company has 755,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 37,157 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 22,057 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 63,902 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 15,802 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,299 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.35 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,591 are held by Gm Advisory Group Inc. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 1,061 shares. Moreover, Symmetry Peak Management Ltd has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc holds 5.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,870 shares. Birinyi Assocs owns 15,839 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba invested in 240 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,396 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc owns 1.13M shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Limited Liability Corp has 31,598 shares. Garde owns 2,237 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 24,557 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Concourse Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8.19% or 4,557 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Co invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 630 shares.