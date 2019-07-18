Holder Penn Capital Management Co Increased Angiodynamics (ANGO) Position; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock Price Rose While Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 102,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 11,202 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 27,216 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div

More notable recent AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Oncology continues to drive AngioDynamics growth – Albany Business Review” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is AngioDynamics (ANGO) Down 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AngioDynamics, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AngioDynamics to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GNC Holdings’ (GNC) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Margins Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 15,584 shares to 166,388 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 94,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 888,577 shares, and cut its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

