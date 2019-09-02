Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Position; Selway Asset Management Decreased Its Nike Cl (NKE) Position as Stock Value Rose

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 1013.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 103,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The hedge fund held 113,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 10,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 99,999 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx holds 0.13% or 37,875 shares. Whitnell owns 3,400 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trust Department Mb Fin Bancorporation N A reported 0.92% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carroll Fin Associate holds 0.1% or 12,228 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 44,958 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 5.48M shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 1.59M shares. Lincoln Natl Corp invested in 0.03% or 9,963 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Voloridge Invest Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prudential Pcl has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Saybrook Cap Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,164 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 172,937 shares to 755,001 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 122,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 335,980 were accumulated by Pembroke Management Limited. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Goldman Sachs Group has 702,496 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn Inc has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 3,200 shares. Df Dent reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). California State Teachers Retirement has 20,401 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0.01% or 439,905 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr Inc accumulated 4.39M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 196,474 shares. Granahan Management Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,915 shares.