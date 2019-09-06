Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake; As Exxonmobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ajo LP Has Lifted Its Position

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Exxonmobil (XOM) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 30,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 942,717 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.17M, up from 912,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Exxonmobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 13,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 61,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 48,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 6.93 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) by 225,888 shares to 569,438 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 34,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,562 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 907,963 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 57,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,618 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

