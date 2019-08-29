Holder Peninsula Asset Management Increased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake; Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Shareholder Interocean Capital Lowered Position

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 78.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 1,353 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 6,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Mgmt invested 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability owns 418,247 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterling Invest Management Inc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,492 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd accumulated 3.14% or 613,908 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.25 million are held by Creative Planning. Sky Investment Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 74,220 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.49 million were reported by British Columbia Mngmt Corp. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De stated it has 51,292 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 79,421 shares or 6.28% of its portfolio. Allen Operations reported 6,683 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 840,093 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.08 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 7.33M shares. Ent Ser reported 2,087 shares stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 0.9% or 34,337 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 44,397 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cincinnati Corporation reported 4.68% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 45,151 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Management owns 132,807 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roosevelt Grp Inc Incorporated owns 79,884 shares. Albion Ut reported 0.78% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Callahan Advsrs Limited holds 2.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 50,396 shares. Td Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 2,423 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 3.26% or 85,263 shares.