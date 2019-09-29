Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Increased Huntington Ingalls (HII) Position; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Decreased Its Stake by $9.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 51.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 249,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 230,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 480,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91M shares traded or 184.24% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.39. About 167,910 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 3,055 shares to 17,660 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 65,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

