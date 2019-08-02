Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $702,207 as Market Valuation Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,837 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 16,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $276.72. About 56,889 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $171.02. About 2,796 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes.