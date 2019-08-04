Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Highlander Capital Management Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Increased by $1.44 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 8,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 440,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.59 million, up from 431,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,900 shares to 23,040 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,727 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Pa accumulated 0.03% or 5,844 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,750 shares. Haverford reported 176,698 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 2.22 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 10,307 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 23,300 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc owns 3.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 223,975 shares. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc has invested 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cetera Llc accumulated 30,576 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt owns 60,240 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc owns 8,677 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated has invested 1.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Uss Limited accumulated 0.03% or 45,827 shares. Middleton Communications Ma reported 41,731 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 9,016 shares to 368,861 shares, valued at $66.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,201 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 997,703 were reported by Scotia Inc. Mitchell reported 0.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fundx Gp Ltd holds 4,817 shares. 49,609 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 102,600 shares stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 1.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp reported 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sabal Trust invested 2.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp invested in 124,259 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Iowa State Bank holds 56,792 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 521,665 shares. Alesco Llc has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 179,004 shares. Jacobs & Ca invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,745 shares.

