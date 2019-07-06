Holder Payden & Rygel Raised Pepsico (PEP) Position; Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Decreased Its Stake

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 49,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 239,073 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, up from 125,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 2,143 shares to 5,852 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davis Fundamental Etf Tr by 18,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,907 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82 million for 14.98 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 230,100 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Reit (NYSE:DLR) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,400 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).