Holder Payden & Rygel Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; As Amerco (UHAL) Share Value Rose, Indaba Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 65,526 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.81M, down from 67,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $385.99. About 40,602 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 670,700 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.38 million, up from 647,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 3.19 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC TW.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 220P FROM 215P; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 640P FROM 610P; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Colm Kelleher Is Ready for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 27/03/2018 – MICHELIN MICP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley China CEO Christianson at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Mgmt Net Rev $4.37B; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U-Haul Parent Amerco: Investors Lose Patience As Shares Go Nowhere – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “U-Haul Parent Amerco’s Earnings Move Slightly Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $517.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 241,598 shares to 908,108 shares, valued at $31.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 265,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.03 million for 10.63 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Prime Brokerage Services Are Coming to Crypto – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley retains billing as top adviser in activist fights: Refinitiv data – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 55,400 shares to 209,300 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).