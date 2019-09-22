Holder Patten & Patten Has Lifted Louisiana Pacific (LPX) Stake; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding Has Increased by Corvex Management Lp

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.86M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 3.67M shares traded or 121.05% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Louisiana Pacific (LPX) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 17,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 100,305 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 82,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Louisiana Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 2.74 million shares traded or 57.62% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,969 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). United Serv Automobile Association has 49,874 shares. 17 are held by Howe & Rusling Inc. Hellman Jordan Management Co Ma reported 4,560 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.06% or 651,033 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 678 shares. Conning Incorporated accumulated 2,170 shares. Piedmont Invest invested in 26,071 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 6,820 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,045 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 20,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 18,400 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 16,439 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,700 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,712 shares to 102,186 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,716 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs invested in 1,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc holds 1.13 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hawk Ridge Lp holds 3.1% or 638,037 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 8,272 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Proshare Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 9,982 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Virtu Lc accumulated 0.01% or 9,288 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 20,284 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 222 shares. Adage Cap Grp Inc Inc Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). First Mercantile Trust reported 730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa stated it has 291,823 shares.