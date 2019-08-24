Holder Pathstone Family Office Raised Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Cullen Frost Bankers Decreased Its Position in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by $12.02 Million

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 326.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 7,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 10,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, up from 2,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 235,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 93,538 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 329,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Load Factor 81%; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: EMERGENCY LANDING: A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia Internat…; 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,024 shares to 183 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,251 shares. Agf Investments Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,186 shares. Tpg Group (Sbs) accumulated 1.41 million shares or 1.66% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi has 1,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cna Fincl reported 130,000 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Management invested in 12,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.16% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 213,451 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tcw Gru has invested 0.62% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alyeska Investment Group LP accumulated 68,000 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 334,904 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp invested in 0.1% or 7.60 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com invested in 604,899 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jacobs And Com Ca holds 0.05% or 5,065 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure owns 11,204 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 252,050 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 74,045 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 23,428 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2.01M shares. Cleararc Inc reported 12,054 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap reported 0.04% stake. Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Fdx invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tci Wealth holds 993 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ims Cap Mgmt holds 12,615 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) by 25,886 shares to 100,144 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 54,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc Com (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

