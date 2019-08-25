Holder Passport Capital Lifted Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holding; As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Value Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Increased Holding

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.64 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 8.91 million shares traded or 35.69% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 1,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 76,742 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Davenport & Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 11,979 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Wellington Management Llp accumulated 150,670 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management holds 0.1% or 207,482 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co holds 918,584 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 403,226 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 1,431 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Co reported 4,217 shares stake. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.06% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Strs Ohio owns 177,530 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4.