Holder Passport Capital Boosted Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holding; Cacti Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.60 Million as Valuation Rose

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 386,229 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 406,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.21. About 2.46 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 5.27 million shares traded or 177.91% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.70 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,778 were reported by Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Co. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt holds 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 6,972 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 18,845 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.26% or 532,657 shares. Tirschwell Loewy stated it has 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Maryland Capital Mngmt stated it has 97,493 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson & Com Limited Liability holds 458,522 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 6,431 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust reported 89,924 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 133,716 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5,340 shares. Orrstown Fincl holds 1.71% or 15,081 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 52,000 shares. Bainco Int Investors holds 80,950 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 404,378 shares to 982,282 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.