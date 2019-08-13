Holder Partner Fund Management LP Has Lifted Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake; Permian Investment Partners LP Position in Aon Plc (AON) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 443.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 419,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 514,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69 million, up from 94,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 624,446 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.98. About 742,431 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 504,698 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 875,705 shares. Accuvest Advsr has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,523 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 275,941 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 7,025 shares. Ci Invs has invested 0.63% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 24,365 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial owns 374,396 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1,470 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Ltd. Scotia Cap Inc has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Utah Retirement owns 25,960 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association holds 118,108 shares. The New York-based Qs Investors Llc has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).