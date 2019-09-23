Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $6.74 Million as Share Value Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 35,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 32,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 192,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 80,238 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, down from 272,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 7.30 million shares traded or 62.15% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.66M for 9.25 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 255,047 shares to 364,780 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 31,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

