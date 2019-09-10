Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Upped Prudential Finl (PRU) Position; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut by $15.87 Million Its Stake

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 5,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 139,188 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79 million, up from 133,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 1.21M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 323,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.69M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 3.23 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Bankshares invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lmr Llp stated it has 0.06% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Highland Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.29% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Jpmorgan Chase owns 7.80 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 927,500 shares. Raymond James Na reported 11,270 shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.19% or 29,838 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 42,900 shares. Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Private Com Na reported 4,233 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 17,882 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Corporation accumulated 12,016 shares. M&R Capital Management Inc accumulated 596 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.12% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 562,728 shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,853 shares to 341,930 shares, valued at $34.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,279 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 19,788 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $189.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $871.87M for 22.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ci holds 2.78M shares. Becker Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners has 55,082 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). D E Shaw Co owns 4.27 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Telos Cap Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service, West Virginia-based fund reported 18,180 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co has invested 1.74% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 48,107 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 17,581 shares stake. Private Tru Na reported 30,410 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,015 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A owns 9,924 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

